Vinicius Jr escapes punishment but Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger and Dani Ceballos hit with suspended ban and fines by UEFA for conduct after Champions League win against Atletico Madrid

Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger and Dani Ceballos have been fined following their actions after the Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below UEFA fines three Real Madrid stars after Madrid derby

Mbappe fined €30k, Rudiger €40k, Ceballos €20k

Vinicius avoids ban despite controversial gestures Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱