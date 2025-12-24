Vinicius Jr sends heartfelt message to Endrick after Brazilian star leaves Real Madrid and seals Lyon loan

Posting on Instagram, Vinícius wrote: "My brother Bob, good luck. We’re waiting for you big time here." It is a short message that showed the sense of fraternity within Brazil’s new generation as one of its brightest young forwards searches for rhythm and minutes. Vinícius’ message resonated because it reflects a shared journey. Both players arrived in Madrid as teenagers carrying the hopes of Brazilian football, and both have learned that progression is rarely linear. Vinícius himself endured early criticism before emerging as a decisive force. Hence, his words to Endrick carried the implication that patience, persistence and the right environment can change everything.

Endrick has made only four appearances across all competitions this season, a stark contrast to the excitement that greeted his arrival in the Spanish capital. He had featured 22 times in his first campaign under Carlo Ancelotti, a period that offered glimpses of his power, movement and finishing. Under Xabi Alonso, however, opportunities have been limited. Competition for places has been fierce, and Endrick’s path to consistent starts has been elusive. The decision to seek a loan reflects a pragmatic choice as he is desperate to play, develop, and put himself back in contention at the club and international level.

@vinijr Instagram

