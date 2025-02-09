Vinicius Jr to ditch Real Madrid? Luka Modric among stars tired of Brazil star's attitude amid claims he has not been the same since Ballon d'Or snub as Saudi Arabia transfer becomes real possibility
Vinicius Junior could make a stunning move to Saudi Arabia after alienating a number of his Real Madrid team-mates, per a new report.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Vinicius losing popularity at Real
- Modric singled him out for criticism
- Considering Saudi switch