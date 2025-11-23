Getty Images
Vinicius Jr could leave Real Madrid with no new contract talks planned following months of silence in negotiations
Dressing room tension brewing at Real Madrid
Tension between Vinicius and new Madrid boss Alonso has been building since July, when the Spaniard benched him during the Club World Cup semi-final. Since then, their chemistry has eroded. The winger has completed only four of Madrid’s 12 league matches this season as a starter, frequently substituted early, even when in form, or brought on as a substitute.
The breaking point, however, came during the 2-1 Clasico win over Barcelona last month, where Vinicius, after being replaced in the 72nd minute, stormed off the pitch shouting "always me!" before disappearing down the tunnel. Cameras caught him fuming on the bench afterwards. Alonso’s decision-making has been questioned internally, with some players feeling his tactical rigidity stifles flair players.
Contracts talks between club and player stalled
The Brazil international's contract extension talks have taken an unexpected turn. The 25-year-old forward, whose current deal runs until 2027, was close to signing a long-term extension until 2030 earlier this year. Negotiations had reached an advanced stage after the Club World Cup, with both parties aligned on terms worth around €18 million (£15m/$20m) per year plus bonuses which is a significant rise from his current €15m (£13m/$17m) salary.
But according to El Partidazo de COPE, the talks between the two parties have completely stalled and no progress has been achieved. The report further added that no date for future talks has also been set, which makes Vinicius's future uncertain at Santiago Bernabeu.
Move to Saudi Arabia on the cards?
Following a stellar 2023-24 season, which saw him win the FIFA FIFPro Player of the Year, Vinicius Jr was approached with a massive offer by officials from the Saudi Pro League as it was suggested that the South American could be handed a contract worth €1 billion (£868m/$1.2bn). No deal was done at that time, though, but the rumours remain.
Last Month, Sky Sports claimed that Madrid could be open to selling the winger next summer if their huge demand is met by any club. The report read: "Vinicius Junior is no longer untransferable to Real Madrid! The club is reportedly seriously considering a sale to Saudi Arabia next summer. The expected amount? No less than €250 million for the Brazilian star. A scenario that seemed unthinkable just a few months ago."
Kroos slammed former team-mate Vinicius Jr
Vinicius' former Madrid team-mate and Germany icon Toni Kroos took an aim at the Brazilian over his on-field antics as he told Spanish publication AS: "At that time, I told him many times that he’d had enough, because you get the feeling that, due to his behaviour, the team ends up suffering. It's understandable that he might annoy an opponent, a referee, or the crowd.
"As a team, you get the impression that everything is working against the group because of what's happening around him. I've tried many times to calm him down on the pitch, especially so he wouldn't lose his composure, because sometimes that happened. I always told him, 'You're so good you don't need all that'."
