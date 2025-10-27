AFP
'Get out, man, get out' - Vinicius Jr blasted for 'whining all the time' and 'insulting' Xabi Alonso after Real Madrid win El Clasico
Vinicius throws yet another tantrum after Clasico substitution
Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Barcelona should have been a night of celebration at the Santiago Bernabeu. Instead, the focus quickly shifted to a touchline flashpoint involving Vinicius, who reacted angrily after being substituted in the 72nd minute for compatriot Rodrygo. The 25-year-old winger was visibly upset, asking “Me?!” several times before storming to the dressing room and later returning to the bench, where cameras caught him continuing to fume.
The tension between Vinicius and manager Alonso has been simmering for weeks. Their relationship has reportedly been strained since the Club World Cup in July, when Alonso benched Vinicius against Paris Saint-Germain before a last-minute injury forced him into the lineup. That unease has carried into the season, with Vinicius completing just three of Madrid’s ten matches as a starter, and Alonso repeatedly opting to replace him early even in tight games.
The latest episode was the final straw for many observers. Despite Vinicius having won an early penalty, which was overturned, and played a part in Jude Bellingham’s winning goal, Alonso decided to withdraw him, prompting the outburst. The incident didn’t end there, as Vinicius became involved in a post-match scuffle that required police intervention, further fuelling questions about his temperament and leadership.
Dugarry expects Perez to get rid of ‘whiny’ Vini
Former France international Dugarry did not hold back in his criticism of Vinicius after the match. Speaking on RMC Sport’s Rothen s'enflamme, Dugarry blasted the Brazilian’s attitude and suggested his behaviour was disrespectful to both his teammates and coach. He said: “I loved Mbappe's game, I loved his attitude, I loved his behaviour, unlike Vinicius, who is just unbearable. He's always whining, he's always crying at the referee, at the opponents, and as soon as he does something good, even though he's lost four before (El Clasicos), he harangues the crowd as if he were in an arena. He's unbearable now, he insults his coach. That's it, I think it's… You can be disappointed to go out with your head down, grumbling, but this is going too far.”
Dugarry continued, “Insulting your coach like he did. ‘I'm going to leave’, but your performances, they're not even up to scratch. Have you ever asked yourself the question that if the coach doesn't play you, it's because your performances aren't at the level of the clash? He's still good, and he's waiting for a reaction from you. That's the reaction you're giving? He annoys me. He's always whining. He's always crying. He's always asking for something.”
And the Frenchman concluded,"Get out, man, get out. Your performances are not up to scratch. He annoys me, he whines all the time, he's always asking for something. He's still a long way from his level of recent seasons. He needs to reassess himself. He's a future Ballon d'Or winner, a leader of Brazil, one of Real Madrid's best. He needs to show something else if he wants to be at the same level. Florentino Pérez will get rid of him."
What has gone wrong between Vini and Alonso?
Vinicius’ relationship with Alonso has become one of the biggest talking points of Real Madrid’s season. The winger’s frustrations stem not only from his frequent substitutions but also from his positional changes, with Alonso deploying him on the right wing instead of his preferred left side on occasions.
Behind the scenes, the situation has reportedly unsettled the dressing room. Some teammates sympathise with Vinicius, believing Alonso’s tactical rigidity limits his freedom, while others see his outbursts as a distraction from the team’s success. Los Blancos’ hierarchy, led by Florentino Perez, are said to be monitoring developments closely, especially since contract renewal talks with Vinicius have stalled despite his current deal running until 2027.
The timing of Dugarry’s criticism has amplified the pressure on both player and manager. While Alonso brushed off questions post-match, insisting he did not want to “lose focus on what’s important,” the ongoing drama threatens to overshadow Madrid’s momentum in La Liga. If the rift deepens, the club could be forced to make difficult decisions to preserve harmony in the squad.
Could Alonso punish Vinicius for the tantrum?
Real Madrid’s focus now shifts to their next La Liga fixture against Valencia, but all eyes will remain on how Alonso handles the Vinicius situation. The manager is expected to hold private talks with the Brazilian to clear the air, with sources suggesting both parties are aware that continued friction could affect team morale.
For Vinicius, the challenge will be to respond on the pitch rather than through gestures or words. As Dugarry pointed out, his talent remains unquestioned — but consistency, discipline, and professionalism will determine whether he fulfils his immense potential at the Santiago Bernabeu.
