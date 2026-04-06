Vincent Kompany insists there's no perfect plan to dismantle Real Madrid as Bayern boss confident Harry Kane hasn't 'lost his rhythm' amid injury struggles

Facing Madrid in their own backyard remains one of the toughest challenges in world football. While they are coming off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Mallorca that leaves them seven points behind Barcelona in La Liga, the Spanish giants are seen as the kings of the Champions League, having claimed the European crown on more occasions than any other team. The manager is under no illusions regarding the difficulty of the assignment, admitting that attempting to completely nullify the reigning European champions is an impossible task.

Bayern, however, are also one of Europe's most in-form teams this season. They have lost just two matches in all competitions - against Arsenal in the Champions League and at home to Augsburg in the Bundesliga - and have won 11 and drawn two of their last 13 in all competitions.

Reflecting on the challenge of competing in the deep stages of the competition, Kompany said: "At this level, every team is dangerous. Yes, we can concede a goal, but we can also score one. You can never have a game plan against a team like Real that eliminates every danger. That's why people come to such games."