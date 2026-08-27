Vincent Kompany provides major update on Jamal Musiala as the Bayern Munich star is set to miss Bundesliga opener

Musiala has made a significant step forward in his recovery by returning to full team training on Thursday, despite being ruled out of Bayern's first league match of the new campaign. The 23-year-old playmaker has been under close medical supervision following a series of concerning incidents during the club's summer preparations. Kompany provided an optimistic outlook on the midfielder's progress, noting that he's reacting well to it as his body adjusts to an increase in his current medication

Kompany elaborated on the process, stressing that the player's long-term health remains the absolute priority for the Bundesliga giants. "That means he's getting used to the increase in medication, that's he's reacting well to it," Kompany said. "He will be in the squad again sometime and he'll play normally again, but of course we'll take that decision hand in hand with all the (medical) experts and so on. He's doing well. He’ll take part in team training today. But he won’t be in the squad tomorrow."