Kane-BayernGetty
Harry Sherlock

Vincent Kompany delivers honest update on Harry Kane as Bayern Munich & England given huge injury scare

H. KaneBayern MunichEnglandEintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern MunichEintracht FrankfurtBundesligaV. Kompany

Vincent Kompany has delivered an honest update on Harry Kane after Bayern Munich and England were given a major fitness scare.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Kane taken off against Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Two sides played out 3-3 draw
  • Unclear if England captain will play in international break
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below