Eibner
'An emotional rollercoaster!' – Vincent Kompany speaks out after VAR chalks off four Bayern goals
Kompany reflects on dramatic derby stalemate
Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany watched his side endure an extraordinary afternoon as they were held to a 2-2 draw away at Augsburg. Despite dominating possession and putting the ball in the net six times, four offside rulings denied the champions victory.
The Bavarian derby proved chaotic from the opening whistle, with Augsburg taking the lead before nine seconds had elapsed.
"It was an emotional rollercoaster," Kompany stated after the final whistle. "We had the ball in the net six times, but four didn't count. We're not happy, because we didn't win."
- Eibner
Manager acknowledges defensive lapses despite attack
Kompany highlighted that while Bayern created an abundance of opportunities, defensive blunders ultimately cost them all three points. "When you have so many chances, you've done a lot right," Kompany noted.
"But when you make mistakes like we did that lead to two goals, then it's deserved that we didn't win."
"I didn't think we'd create so many, 29 shots, four goals ruled out for offside. It hurts at the moment, but we move on."
Kimmich and Kane label result unlucky
Midfielder Joshua Kimmich and striker Harry Kane echoed their manager's frustration after seeing late pressure fail to yield a winner. Kane provided two assists for Ismael Saibari and Nathaniel Brown, but hit the crossbar earlier in the match.
"On another day, we'd win this game," Kane remarked. "We gifted them two simple chances and they punished us."
Kimmich added: "The final 20-30 minutes in particular were a big powerplay. I'd call it an unlucky draw."
- Eibner
European duties await in Champions League
Bayern remain second in the Bundesliga table following the draw, turning their immediate attention to European competition. Kompany's side travel to face Viking in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.
The manager insists his players must process the disappointment quickly.
"Thankfully we've got lots of games, so we need to move on," Kompany concluded.
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