Vincent Kompany ‘accepts’ Arsenal defeat as Bayern Munich boss admits his side were beaten by the ‘better’ team

Arsenal and Bayern arrived at the Emirates stadium as Europe’s two most in-form sides, both unbeaten in the Champions League and dominating their domestic leagues. But from the opening whistle, it was the Premier League leaders who showed greater intensity, control and aggression in key moments.

The hosts struck first through Jurrien Timber, who rose above Manuel Neuer to nod in Bukayo Saka’s corner. Bayern equalised when 17-year-old Lennart Karl reacted quickest in a crowded box, but the Bundesliga champions struggled to build on that moment. Too many attacks broke down in midfield, and Arsenal constantly regained control through quick combinations and wide overloads.

The second half was even more one-sided. Noni Madueke’s clever movement allowed him to turn in Riccardo Calafiori’s low cross, restoring the Gunner's lead. The Bavarians pushed for a response, but their biggest chance, a Serge Gnabry acrobatic attempt went begging. Moments later, Neuer’s misjudged rush off his line allowed Gabriel Martinelli to score from distance, wrapping up Arsenal’s first victory over Bayern in 10 years.