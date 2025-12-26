From villain to hero! Kieffer Moore overcomes error with vital brace as Wrexham pull off brilliant comeback in eight-goal Championship thriller against Sheffield United

Wrexham and the Blades came out of the blocks rapidly, with five goals hitting the back of the net within the first half an hour as fans were treated to a festive classic in north-east Wales.

Bamford grabbed the breakthrough for the visitors in immense style, flicking the ball home audaciously with the outside of his left boot to give Arthur Okonkwo no chance and silence the home faithful. But United's lead would last just over a minute, as Wrexham went up the other end from kick-off to equalise. George Thomason put in a wicked delivery from the left, which was kept alive by Windass at the back post, bouncing off the unfortunate Tyler Bindon into his own net.

But Blades striker Bamford would once again steal the show as he peeled away in the box to calmly roll home a second Femi Seriki delivery and restore the visitors' advantage. Finding the net with both of his first touches in the penalty area of the match, Bamford showed a masterclass in finishing, which would soon be matched by Moore.

But that would not be before the Welsh striker had played a role in United going 3-1 up in the match. Following a long throw-in from the left, the 33-year-old inexplicably flicked the ball on into his own six-yard box, where Callum O'Hare rose highest to bravely beat Okonkwo to it and head home.

For the in-form Blades, this looked on course to be another important three points, but Moore quickly made up for his error as he powered home a Thomason corner to halve the deficit. That would be how it stayed at the break, as Bamford saw a shot from a tight angle kept out and Ollie Arblaster's blushes were saved from a handball appeal in the penalty area by the offside flag.

Within six minutes of the restart, Wrexham had got themselves back level for a second time. This time, it was Ryan Longman, who took advantage of some poor defensive awareness by Sam McCallum to finish past Michael Cooper with another powerful header.

Windass saw a shot saved, Gustavo Hamer's free-kick was tipped wide, and Nathan Broadhead saw a shot cleared off the line by Arblaster, who was in the right place at the right time to clear off his own goal-line for the second time in the match.

But Wrexham would eventually see their pressure tell, as Moore was played through on goal by Broadhead and fired the ball high into the net to complete the comeback. Ahead for the first time with less than a quarter of an hour left to play, the home side's victory was soon made safe as Windass confidently struck home from the spot for the Red Dragons following a mistimed challenge by Bindon.

There was still time for Tyrese Campbell to hit the underside of the crossbar in stoppage time, but Wrexham will feel that they were deserving of all three points after an outstanding comeback at the Racecourse, in a match their fans are unlikely to forget anytime soon.