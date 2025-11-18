Gyokeres arrived at Arsenal with the reputation of a late bloomer. Though he spent four years contracted to Brighton between 2017 and 2021, he never played a single Premier League minute, instead reviving his career through two prolific seasons at Coventry before conquering Portugal with Sporting. Feeling he had outgrown Lisbon, the striker pushed to complete his move to the Emirates. But the drawn-out transfer had left him behind in his conditioning. His debut came under sweltering conditions in Hong Kong during a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham, a match in which he appeared short of rhythm and sharpness. Social media was quick to point out that the new signing appeared "a little heavy", prompting early whispers over whether he had reported for duty in peak physical condition.

Just as Gyokeres seemed to be settling into his new surroundings, disaster struck. During Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor, a match in which he opened the scoring before Declan Rice added the second, the Swede signalled discomfort and was withdrawn at half-time. Arteta’s post-match tone was measured but clearly troubled.

"I am concerned because he hasn't had many muscular issues and he needed to leave the pitch and he was feeling something," he told reporters. "That's obviously never a good sign, especially for a player that is very, very explosive. So we are digging in a little bit more to understand where we are in terms of the injury and we'll announce the moment we know."