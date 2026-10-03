Viktor Gyokeres sends clear message to Mikel Arteta as Arsenal star breaks historic UEFA Nations League record during international break

Friday night saw the 28-year-old make history during a 1-1 Nations League draw against Bosnia & Herzegovina. Playing at the Bilino Polje Stadium, Gyokeres broke the deadlock on the hour mark before Juventus starlet Kerim Alajbegovic levelled for the hosts.

That strike cemented an unprecedented milestone for the Arsenal frontman. He is now the first player ever to find the back of the net in six successive Nations League appearances.

His remarkable streak stretches back to a four-goal haul against Azerbaijan in November 2024. Since then, he has consistently delivered on the international stage, adding further goals against Estonia, Slovakia, and most recently in victories over Romania and Poland.



