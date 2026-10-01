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imago-sport-1082825519.jpgGiuseppe Maffia
Muhammad Zaki

'I want to play as much as possible' - Viktor Gyokeres makes clear stance on Arsenal exit after Mikel Arteta drops Swedish striker for Kai Havertz

V. Gyoekeres
Arsenal
K. Havertz
M. Arteta
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden
Sweden
UEFA Nations League B
Leeds United
Premier League

Viktor Gyokeres has broken his silence regarding his future at Arsenal following a difficult period that has seen him lose his place in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI. Despite persistent rumours linking the Swedish international with a move away from north London, the forward insists he remains committed to the Premier League champions.

  • Struggling for minutes under Arteta

    The 28-year-old has found himself relegated to a substitute role this season, making just two Premier League appearances off the bench. Kai Havertz has firmly established himself as Mikel Arteta's preferred option to lead the line for the Premier League champions. This demotion follows a mixed debut campaign after his 2025 arrival from Sporting, which culminated in the Swede being benched for the Champions League final in May.

    Gyokeres has yet to find the net for his club in the current campaign, with his last Arsenal goal coming during an FA Cup defeat to Southampton in April. Consequently, speculation mounted over a potential summer exit, while rumours continue to circulate regarding a possible departure in 2027.


  • Ipswich Town v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Gyokeres committed to north London

    Speaking while on international duty with Sweden, Gyokeres moved to quash any suggestions of an imminent transfer. The striker maintained that leaving the Emirates Stadium was never on his agenda during the recent window.

    "Of course, there was a lot of speculation," he stated. "But I had a full pre-season, and it felt good. I was fully focused on Arsenal. For me, staying was a given. I’m extremely happy at the club."


  • Fighting for a starting berth

    While content at the club, the former Coventry City man remains determined to reclaim his starting spot in an increasingly competitive squad. "It’s clear that I want to play football as much as possible. Hopefully that will come, too," Gyokeres admitted. "You always want to be on the field as a football player.

    "Of course, you expect more playing time, but we have an extremely good squad with a lot of good players and have been doing well here at the start."

    The forward also revealed he has held constructive talks with his manager regarding his recent form and output. "I obviously need to do better and I’m willing to do it, so it’s no problem," he explained. "It’s good [the dialogue with the coach]. I just try to do well when I get the chance and score goals."


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    International momentum building

    Gyokeres is currently using the international break to rediscover his clinical edge. Having increased his Sweden tally to 23 goals with strikes against Romania and Poland, he will look to carry that confidence into upcoming fixtures against Bosnia & Herzegovina and a reverse tie with Romania.

    Translating his international form back to club football is paramount to his Arsenal future. When the Gunners host Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on October 10, Gyokeres will be desperate to prove to Arteta that he is ready to challenge Havertz and reignite his stalled Premier League career.

UEFA Nations League B
Bosnia and Herzegovina crest
Bosnia and Herzegovina
BIH
Sweden crest
Sweden
SWE