VIDEO: Zinedine Zidane's son at centre of wild AFCON brawl

Zinedine’s son Luca was right at the centre of Algeria’s brawl, as a heated verbal exchange with Lazio midfielder Dele-Bashiru quickly came to a head in a shoving match which saw players and staff from both sides get involved in the physical altercation. Zidane was also seen arguing with Club Brugge’s Raphael Onyedika as Nigeria players came to drag Dele-Bashiru from the scene.

Algeria came through the AFCON group stage with an 100% record in matches against Sudan, Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea, before DR Congo were defeated 1-0 in the round of 16. But an encounter with Nigeria would prove a step too far as the Super Eagles won 2-0 thanks to goals Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams, setting up a semi-final with favourites Morocco in the process.