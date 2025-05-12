VIDEO: Xabi Alonso joins Bayer Leverkusen fans in the stands for emotional goodbye in final home game after confirming exit - with Real Madrid move imminent
Xabi Alonso joined Bayer Leverkusen fans in the stands for an emotional goodbye at the end of his final home game as manager of the Bundesliga outfit.
- Oversaw unbeaten Bundesliga title triumph
- Has earned legend status at BayArena
- Expected to succeed Ancelotti in Madrid