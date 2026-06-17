VIDEO: Update on Wrexham’s Kop Stand! Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac see £70m project take shape as huge structure soars into the Welsh sky
A New Era at the Racecourse Ground
The vision shared by Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac is rapidly becoming a physical reality. Wrexham recently shared striking social media footage that provides the clearest look yet at the progress being made on the iconic stadium's redevelopment. The steel framework for the new Kop Stand now towers above the existing stands, marking a significant milestone in the club's modern history.
In a brief but exciting update accompanying the video, the club stated: "Progress continues on the Kop Stand." The footage highlights the sheer magnitude of the project, which is designed to modernize Wales' oldest international football stadium while significantly boosting its matchday revenue and atmosphere.
Watch the clip
Expansion and increased capacity
The new stand is the center-piece of a wider transformation valued at approximately £70m ($95m). Once finished, the project is expected to push the total capacity of the Racecourse Ground beyond the 18,000 mark. The revamped Kop alone is expected to hold around 7,750 supporters, thanks to revised plans that added more than 2,000 seats to the original design specifications. The ultimate goal of the Wrexham Gateway scheme, supported by the Welsh Government, is to elevate the Racecourse Ground to UEFA Category 4 status.
While construction officially commenced in 2025, the project has faced the typical hurdles associated with such a massive build. However, Mac has remained firm on the timeline for when supporters will finally be able to take their seats in the new structure. Speaking on the project's completion, he said as quoted by Wales Online: "It is going to be ready for the start of the 2027-28 season. It is going to be open for business, and that means butts in seats."
Meanwhile, Reynolds remains confident in his partner's ability to drive the project over the line, despite the complexities involved in such a large-scale renovation. Reflecting on the determination behind the project, Reynolds added: "This man makes things happen. If you tell Rob something is impossible, you watch his pupils suddenly dilate and something happens internally."
- Getty Images Sport
Modern features and heritage tributes
Designed by world-renowned architects Populous, the two-tier structure is more than just a block of seats. It will feature safe-standing areas, premium hospitality facilities, and modern accessible seating. Despite these contemporary upgrades, the design remains deeply rooted in local history, featuring a red-brick exterior inspired by the famous Ruabon brickwork of the region.
The development also carries deep emotional weight for the community. The plans incorporate the sister wheel from the Gresford Colliery as a tribute to the miners who lost their lives in the 1934 disaster. Furthermore, a statue of Wrexham legend Joey Jones is planned for the site, ensuring that the club’s past is honored as it moves toward a bright future.