VIDEO: Vinicius Junior scores amazing solo goal as Real Madrid & Barcelona play out CRAZY first half in Supercopa de Espana final

Barcelona took the lead in the 36th minute through a fine low strike from Raphinha, only for Vinicius to level the scores ten minutes later. The Real star picked the ball up wide on the left flank and drove towards the box, nutmegging the helpless Jules Kounde, before jinking past two more defenders and sliding the ball into the far corner of the net, sparking wild celebrations.

They were cut short when Robert Lewandowski went up the other end to restore Barca's lead moments after the restart, but Gonzalo Garcia the bundled home another equaliser for Real to make it 2-2 heading into the interval.