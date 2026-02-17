VIDEO: USMNT star Haji Wright hits stunning hat-trick to down Middlesbrough & send Frank Lampard's Coventry back to Championship summit

Wright, who has taken his goal tally for the season to 13, was the undoubted star of the show for Coventry against Boro. He hit the post with the first notable action of the game, before sweeping in the opener with 21 minutes on the clock.

His second saw Sky Blues goalkeeper Carl Rushworth claim an assist, with a thumping clearance down the middle of the pitch, with Wright displaying good strength to hold off his marker and drill into the bottom corner.

The 27-year-old, who is hoping to grace a home World Cup with the USMNT this summer, completed his treble and landed himself the match ball when holding his nerve to convert from the penalty spot in the 71st minute.

Lampard said of Wright’s talismanic performance: “Haji keeps his head down, he's been working hard and we know what Haji can be like when he's in that form. Really pleased for him and he has to take that forward. Especially with a high-level game, you have to score in critical moments and we did today. Everybody worked and Haji did the business.”