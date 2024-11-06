Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - Carabao Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: Tyrone Mings has had a mare! Aston Villa captain concedes extraordinary penalty against Club Brugge as he inexplicably PICKS UP ball in Champions League clash

A brain freeze moment from Tyrone Mings saw Aston Villa concede a bizarre penalty against Club Brugge in the Champions League.

  • Martinez passed and Mings picked up the ball with his hand
  • VAR intervened and Villa conceded a freak penalty
  • Brugge converted from 12 yards to take the lead
