VIDEO: Thomas Frank left speechless after discovering staggering Cristian Romero stat after Tottenham captain dismissed in loss to Man Utd

Romero has been in the news this week, slamming the Spurs board as a "disgrace" after the January transfer window closed. Now, having been red carded, journalists asked Frank if, given the choice, he would choose Romero as his skipper again.

He said: "No, there's not. And also, he was sorry for the incident, he apologised to his team-mates in the changing room. No, I think he's one of the most important players, and I think when he performs top, he's driving the team.

"I think it’s fair to say I don’t think he had any intention to get a red card after 28 minutes."

Asked if he would strip him of the captaincy, he replied: "No."

On the sending off, he struck a measured tone: "First, I think we started the 30 minutes well. I think it was a good away performance. Very even against a Man United team in flow and playing with confidence. So happy with that. Of course, the red card changed the momentum. Very proud of the players in general, but proud of them in the last 60 plus, whatever, 10 injury minutes, how they showed resilience, stayed in the game, didn't crumble, kept fighting, and still created some moments where we could maybe have created that goal.

"Then of course, when we then did the three positive subs with 15-20 minutes to go, they scored straight after. The red card is the red card. I watched it now back five times, you know. Cuti clearly tried to go for the ball. Unfortunately, it just moved before and then there's the red card."