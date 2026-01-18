VIDEO: Robin van Persie's son Shaqueel scores first professional goals for Feyenoord - including OUTRAGEOUS bicycle kick - but Eredivisie giants' slump continues after crazy finish to clash with Sparta Rotterdam

Sparta went ahead five minutes before the break as Joshua Kitolano bagged his fourth league goal of the season, and doubled their advantage 10 minutes after the interval through Mitchell van Bergen.

As Feyenoord chased a result, head coach Robin van Persie threw his son into the mix midway through the second half. Hwang In-Beom halved the deficit shortly after Shaqueel's introduction, only for Shunsuke Mito to restore Sparta's two-goal lead with 20 minutes to play.

Van Persie then thought he'd rescued a result for Feyenoord, producing an audacious flick to make it 3-2, before executing an outrageous bicycle kick that left his father beaming with pride on the touchline. Kitolano, however, scored his second and Sparta's fourth deep into second half injury time as Feyenoord's poor run of form continued.

The 4-3 loss to Sparta Rotterdam means Feyenoord are now winless in their last six matches across all competitions.