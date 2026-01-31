VIDEO: Robert Sanchez berates booing Chelsea fans at half-time before Blues complete stunning comeback against West Ham
Sanchez pleads with angry fans
The incident occurred as the Chelsea players trudged off the pitch following a disastrous first-half, trailing after goals from Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville. Fans in the West Stand and Matthew Harding Stand voiced their fury with a deafening chorus of boos, particularly aimed at Sanchez after he was deemed at fault for Bowen's opening goal - a cross that drifted around the keeper and into the far corner.
Footage captured the Spanish goalkeeper stopping to confront a section of the home support, saying "come on, stay calm! We’ve got 45 minutes to go, stay relaxed," as team-mate Trevoh Chalobah also appeared to engage with a pocket of fans near the players' tunnel.
Watch the clip
Blues boss rings changes to devastating effect
Rosenior orchestrated a historic turnaround as his half-time substitutions inspired Chelsea to a 3-2 comeback victory after decisive triple change, introducing Joao Pedro, Marc Cucurella, and Wesley Fofana. The impact was immediate. Fofana's energetic run and cross allowed fellow Pedro to pull one back in the 57th minute. Momentum shifted entirely, and by the 70th minute, Cucurella headed home the equaliser from close range. The comeback was completed in the second minute of stoppage time when Pedro turned provider, teeing up Enzo Fernandez for a dramatic winner.
Rosenior told the BBC after the match: "My biggest learning is there's a spirit and a fight and a resilience in this group that I really, really like. I've demanded that from the first day of stepping in. We haven't had many training sessions, but we've spoken about reacting positively to setbacks. We've spoken about reactions to losing the ball, pressing, energy, intensity. All of that was there in the second half, which wasn't there in the first half. I don't put that just down to the changes I made."
Rosenior making big impact
He’s only been in the job a matter of weeks, but Rosenior can delight in the record breaking feat of his team in recording the comeback win against the Hammers. This victory marked the first time in Premier League history that Chelsea recovered from a two-goal half-time deficit to win which ensured the Blues moved into the top four, securing their sixth win in seven matches under his leadership. Up next it’s a massive Carabao Cup clash with London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates, a tie the Blues trail 3-2 in following the first leg earlier this month.