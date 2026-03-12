VIDEO: Filip Jorgensen appears to IGNORE Reece James as Chelsea captain scolds calamitous goalkeeper for refusal to clap fans after PSG defeat

The atmosphere turned tense in the French capital as Chelsea's European ambitions were shattered. After the Blues' humiliating 5-2 defeat to PSG, James tried to lead his squad to the away end to thank the fans, but was met with a blatant refusal from his goalkeeper.

Jorgensen, who made a huge error in the build-up to Vitinha's goal that changed the momentum of the match, appeared intent on heading straight for the tunnel. England international James was caught on camera berating the goalkeeper, clearly frustrated by the Dane's lack of respect for the fans who had spent a lot of money in travelling to Paris to watch the crushing defeat.