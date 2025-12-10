VIDEO: Noni Madueke, that is class! Arsenal star scores wonder goal as winger ends slaloming run by crashing long-range rocket in off the crossbar against Club Brugge

Madueke spoke about his goals after the game on TNT Sports: "The first goal was really nice, second a tap in but the first one was sweet. Delighted with the result. The bare minimum I need to give to my team is threat; they need to give the ball and feel that something can happen. Trying to score and be as decisive as possible is the next level I need to get to. I want to be consistently decisive for my club and my country. I think I can reach that level, so I'll keep working every day."

The forward also spoke about Arsenal's good form and their belief they can be crowned champions of Europe.

"We're tight, we want each other to do well. We have top players everywhere in the squad. It's about all of us a collective, not any individual. We know we all have a part to play, so that's a good thing about this team," he added.

"I feel like we can win this competition, I feel like we can win the league as well. That has to be our aim. We're in a good place at the moment, so we'll just keep going."