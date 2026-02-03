VIDEO: Nani picks Marcus Rashford over Bukayo Saka as ex-Man Utd winger chooses between Lamine Yamal & Jude Bellingham in battle of football's most exciting attackers
Nani reveals his favourite modern attacker
In a 'winner stays on' style video game with Goal, Nani was presented with a series of head-to-head matchups involving the world's most exciting attacking talents. The first tricky decision came when asked to pick between his former club's number 10, Rashford, currently shining on loan at Barcelona, and Arsenal's Saka.
Staying loyal to his Red Devils roots, the 37-year-old opted for the United forward. It was a show of faith in the Englishman, with whom he shares the experience of carrying the creative burden at Old Trafford. He then progressed through the early rounds, selecting Antoine Semenyo, who recently left Bournemouth for Manchester City, over Athletic Club star Nico Williams and Bellingham over Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers.
Watch the clip
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
A clash of generations in the semi-finals
The bracket quickly heated up, forcing the Portuguese veteran to make difficult choices between established stars and emerging icons. This set up a semi-final clash where he had to choose between the in-form Rashford and Yamal.
While his heart may have been with his former teammate's successor in the earlier round against Saka, Nani admitted that "right now," the Spanish international had the edge. He selected the Barca wonderkid to advance to the final, setting up a mouthwatering decider against Bellingham, whom he had selected over Semenyo in the other tie.
- Getty Images Sport
The final verdict: Flair wins the day
The final choice was a battle between two of La Liga's brightest young stars: Yamal versus Bellingham. Both players have taken Spanish football by storm, but the winger's preference was clear.
Ultimately, he went with the Barcelona man. "Lamine Yamal," he declared, explaining his decision by simply stating, "He is my style of player". It was a massive compliment from a player known for his own flair and dribbling during his trophy-laden career under Sir Alex Ferguson. The choice highlights how game-changers like Nani still prioritise pure technical skill when judging the next generation.