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imago-sport-1081540412.jpgITAR-TASS
Adhe Makayasa

VIDEO: Better than Rory Delap? Iranian star Nader Mohammadi produces another incredible acrobatic flip-throw assist

N. Mohammadi
Spartak Kostroma
Iran

Iranian defender Nader Mohammadi has gone viral once again after executing his trademark front-flip throw-in to set up the winner for Russian side Spartak Kostroma. The spectacular somersault delivery bypassed Rotor Volgograd's defensive wall to seal a 1-0 victory and cement the full-back's status as a lethal set-piece specialist.

  • Acrobatic throw seals victory

    Iranian defender Mohammadi showcased his extraordinary trademark routine once again for Kostroma in Russia's second tier at Arena Khimki. His acrobatic front-flip throw-in launched the ball deep into the danger area, allowing Nikolai Tarasov to head home the 79th-minute winner. The solitary strike sealed a crucial 1-0 victory over Rotor in the ninth round of the 2026-27 campaign.

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  • Deadly weapon yields goals

    Rotor attempted to neutralise the threat by assembling a makeshift wall near the touchline, yet Mohammadi's momentum-fuelled delivery sailed straight over the barrier and into the penalty area. The sensational play marked the full-back's second flip-throw assist of the current campaign, extending a remarkable career tally that features over 10 goals engineered through the acrobatic technique. His rare set-piece mastery continues to draw inevitable comparisons to Rory Delap's famous missile deliveries.

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  • imago-sport-1002994598.jpgRussian Look

    Promotion push faces examination

    The hard-fought triumph lifts Kostroma to sixth place in the First League table, accumulating 15 points from their opening eight matches. Roman Berezovskiy's side will now look to build on that positive momentum as they target the automatic promotion places in the coming weeks. In contrast, Rotor must find urgent solutions to arrest their inconsistent form after remaining stranded in 10th position with 10 points from nine outings.