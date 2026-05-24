VIDEO: Mohamed Salah breaks down in tears in front of the Kop after final Liverpool appearance

A poignant video shared by the official Premier League account on X captured the defining moment after Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Brentford on the final day of the 2025-26 season. Salah stood on the pitch alongside his two daughters, visibly overwhelmed as the Anfield crowd serenaded him with a rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'. Unable to hold back his tears while listening to the supporters, the forward waved and soaked in the last moments of his Liverpool career.

Earlier, having been substituted by Jeremie Frimpong in the 74th minute, Salah was clapped off through a guard of honour formed by his team-mates and he embraced manager Arne Slot. He also marked the occasion by assisting Curtis Jones, marking his 93rd Premier League assist to surpass Steven Gerrard’s Liverpool record, before reflecting on the occasion with Sky Sports.



