VIDEO: Man Utd star Amad Diallo scores stunning strike as Ivory Coast draw with Bryan Mbeumo's Cameroon at AFCON

The defending champions got their campaign off to a winning start thanks to Amad scoring the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win over Mozambique last week, something the 23-year-old was very proud of.

He said after that victory, "I am very proud of myself. I have been waiting for this moment for a long time. Wearing my country’s jersey is an immense pride; it’s a dream come true. We won 1-0. Honestly, I thought we deserved to win by a bigger margin, but we take this success. We will now focus on the next match, because it will be a very tough game for us."

Then on Sunday, he scored a brilliant curled effort in a heavyweight clash with another tournament favourite, Cameroon. Amad was named man of the match, and afterwards, he added, "I’m going to try to give my best in this competition. I’ll never give up."