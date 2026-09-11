VIDEO: Man Utd injury blow! Bruno Fernandes spotted limping after Champions League win ahead of crucial Manchester derby against City

Despite the looming shadow of the Fernandes injury, Carrick was keen to focus on the positives from a night where his side looked sharp in front of goal. The Red Devils were in clinical form, with Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, and Lisandro Martinez all finding the net alongside Fernandes himself.

Speaking after the game, Carrick expressed his desire for constant improvement, stating: "We’re always pushing for more. Results-wise, it hasn’t been the start we wanted. We wanted to have more points in the league but performance-wise there’s a lot of things in there that we were looking for and we’ve been pleased with. And there’s certainly things to improve, you know. I think a clean sheet tonight was important for us."

One of the key takeaways from the Sabah victory was the resilience shown by the United backline, something Carrick believes is vital for the challenges ahead. The manager noted that the squad is developing a different tactical profile compared to previous seasons, which he believes will pay dividends as the fixtures pile up.

Addressing the defensive effort, Carrick added: "There’s certainly things to improve, you know. I think a clean sheet tonight was important for us. I think collectively as a team we’ve done a lot of good things, and that’s why we’re kind of excited about what the season brings, and not game-to-game so much of getting too carried away. We want to keep progressing through the season, we want to keep pushing.

"There’s slightly different things happening in the team now that we probably didn’t have last season, in a good way, that we’re trying to get out of the players, and they’re showing that in a good way, so it’s really encouraging for me."