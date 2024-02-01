VIDEO: Lionel Messi is a U.S. icon already! Inter Miami star’s Super Bowl advert released in full as he features alongside Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis & NFL legend Dan Marino

VIDEO: Lionel Messi is a U.S. icon already! Inter Miami star’s Super Bowl advert released in full as he features alongside Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis & NFL legend Dan MarinoJames HunsleyGetty/Michelob Ultra/Apple TVLionel MessiInter Miami CFMajor League SoccerLionel Messi's advert for the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII has been released, which also features NFL legend Dan Marino and Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMessi already a hit in the U.S.Stars in first Super Bowl advertFeatures alongside Marino and Sudeikis