VIDEO: Leeds appear to troll Man Utd over Ruben Amorim sacking with celebratory post about Jason Wilcox

The timing of said post has not been lost on supporters of various clubs, with the Whites clearly making a point of dropping a Wilcox clip onto their channels as he makes headlines around the world.

It has been reported that Wilcox met with Amorim prior to Manchester United heading to West Yorkshire, as the bones were picked out of a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to rock-bottom Wolves.

The Telegraph are among those to have claimed that the decision was taken to part with Amorim following that heated discussion, with the 40-year-old destined to be relieved of his duties regardless of how the Red Devils fared against Leeds.