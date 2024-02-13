Brahim Diaz Real MadridGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: Jude Bellingham stunned as replacement Brahim Diaz copies his famous celebration after scoring long-range screamer for Real Madrid in Champions League clash against RB Leipzig

Jude BellinghamBrahim DiazReal MadridRB Leipzig vs Real MadridChampions League

Jude Bellingham reacted with shock online as Brahim Diaz scored a screamer against RB Leipzig on Tuesday, before copying his celebration.

  • Diaz put Real Madrid in front
  • Copied Bellingham's open-arm celebration
  • English midfielder reacts instantly on X

