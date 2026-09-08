AFP
VIDEO: Jose Mourinho gets a sprinkler! Why Real Madrid boss was presented with a BIZARRE gift in a hilarious nod to Inter triumph against Barcelona
A bizarre gift for the Special One
In a scene that quickly went viral across social media, Mourinho found himself holding a piece of garden equipment during his pre-match press conference at Valdebebas. The Real Madrid manager was speaking to the media ahead of a highly anticipated Champions League opener against his former side, Inter, when Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri approached him with a surprise.
While the item might seem random to a casual observer, it was a deliberate and hilarious nod to the history between Mourinho and Real Madrid’s arch-rivals, Barcelona.
Watch the clip
- AFP
Memories of the Camp Nou chaos
The gift was a direct reference to the second leg of the 2010 Champions League semi-final at the Camp Nou. Having secured a commanding 3-1 victory in the first leg at the San Siro, Mourinho’s Inter side produced a masterclass in defensive resilience to progress at Barcelona's expense. Despite losing 1-0 on the night while playing with ten men, the Italian giants advanced 3-2 on aggregate, effectively ending Pep Guardiola’s hopes of defending the trophy.
At the final whistle, a jubilant Mourinho famously raced onto the pitch to celebrate with his players and the travelling supporters. In a desperate and widely criticised attempt to cut the celebrations short, the Camp Nou ground staff turned on the automatic sprinklers. However, the plan backfired, creating one of the most iconic images in football history as Mourinho continued to celebrate while water sprayed all around him.
- Getty Images Sport
Demanding a clinical response
Real Madrid enter the European arena following a disappointing domestic result against Real Betis. Mourinho was vocal about his desire to see his players transform good performances into tangible results. "I want to win [tomorrow]. I can tell you that I want to play well, but I don't want to play well as we did against Real Betis and then lose," Mourinho noted.
The pressure is on to perform, especially as Los Blancos failed to reach the latter stages of the competition in the previous two seasons. Mourinho is determined to restore the club's European aura, having returned to the club specifically to bring major silverware back to the trophy room. He concluded: "We are in a phase where we'll play eight games, and the goal is to qualify [for the next phase]. I want to focus on this single game."
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