VIDEO: Jhon Duran is hilarious! Aston Villa star pulls faces for Champions League cameras as striker sits on bench ahead of €77m move to join up with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Aditya Gokhale

Jhon Duran is hilarious! Aston Villa star pulls faces for Champions League cameras as striker sits on bench ahead of €77m move to join up with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Jhon Duran was left on the bench for Aston Villa's clash with Celtic ahead of his move to Al-Nassr, and was spotted having fun with the cameramen.

  • Duran left on the bench against Celtic
  • Makes faces at Champions League cameras
  • Set to join Al-Nassr ahead of transfer deadline
