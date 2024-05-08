VIDEO: Jadon Sancho stands on table singing iconic Adele song as he hilariously leads Borussia Dortmund dressing room celebrations after progress to Champions League final
Jadon Sancho led Borussia Dortmund's celebrations after their Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain by singing an Adele song.
- Dortmund sealed a UCL final berth
- Celebrations went long into the night
- Sancho got on table to sing iconic Adele song