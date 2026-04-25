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Yosua Arya

VIDEO: Hugo Ekitike shares bizarre AI-generated video of injured Liverpool striker ditching his crutches & performing a FLIP after scoring vs Man City

H. Ekitike
Liverpool
A. Slot
Premier League

Hugo Ekitike has sparked laughter online by sharing a surreal AI-generated video of himself tossing away his crutches to score a goal and perform a front flip against Manchester City. However, Liverpool boss Arne Slot has swiftly brought the mood back to reality, confirming the forward's recovery from Achilles surgery will be a "long process" that rules him out for the foreseeable future.

  • Ekitike’s bizarre AI-generated comeback

    Ekitike has provided a moment of surreal entertainment for Liverpool fans, sharing an AI-crafted clip on Instagram that shows him making a miraculous return to the pitch. In the video, the 23-year-old is depicted standing on the field with crutches before tossing them aside to sprint and score against Manchester City, before he then performs a perfect front-flip celebration.

    While the clip has gone viral for its lighthearted nature, it sits in stark contrast to the sobering reality facing the forward. Ekitike underwent a successful operation on his Achilles earlier this month and remains in the early stages of a rigorous rehabilitation program that will keep him sidelined for several months.

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  • Watch the clip



  • Slot reacts social media post

    Liverpool head coach Slot was quick to address the video during his latest press conference, ensuring that fans and onlookers understand the true extent of the player's injury. "I saw Hugo's Instagram post where from crutches he ran," he said. "But I don't think that's realistic."

    Slot confirmed after Ekitike's surgery that while the initial procedure was a success, the upcoming timeline is both lengthy and methodical. The club is prioritising long-term health over any immediate return, acknowledging that an Achilles recovery is one of the most taxing challenges for a professional athlete.

    "We don't know yet [the exact return date], but the first and most important step is that the surgery went well," Slot explained. "Recovery is going to take a long time, but he will be back stronger like all the others who have been out a long time. It’s a step-by-step process."

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    Liverpool look to cope without key stars

    As Liverpool prepare to face Crystal Palace, Slot is focusing on the players currently available to keep the club’s top-four aspirations on track. Freddie Woodman remains on standby to deputise in goal, while the rest of the squad is being asked to shoulder the attacking burden in Ekitike’s absence. For the forward, the next phase of his rehab will take priority as he works toward a full return for the 2026-27 campaign.

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Liverpool
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Crystal Palace
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