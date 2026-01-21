VIDEO: Heartbreak for Rio Ferdinand! Leny Yoro picks Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos over ex-Man Utd centre-back & reveals his admiration for Barcelona star Pedri

Despite the final decision, Yoro offered insight into how he views his own game during the challenge. When forced to choose between the legendary United partnership of Ferdinand and Vidic in the semi-final, he sided with the Englishman for a specific reason. "My style is more like Ferdinand, so I'm going to say Ferdinand," Yoro explained to the host.

While Yoro clearly holds Ferdinand in high regard, placing him in his top two defenders of all time, the allure of the Spaniard's trophy-laden career proved too strong to ignore. Ferdinand may have won the battle for Yoro's signature, but he has lost the battle for his GOAT status.

The final result serves as a slightly ironic twist given the context of Yoro's arrival at United. It is well-documented that Ferdinand played a significant role in convincing the teenager to move to Old Trafford last summer, acting as a mentor and selling the project to him when Real Madrid - where Ramos cemented his legacy - were also heavily interested.

"He called me. First of all, I was really impressed to speak with him and, yeah, we spoke like 10 minutes about Man United," Yoro said when he joined the club.

"He helped me a lot to make my choice. It was really an honour to speak with him. He spoke to me about the club, and that this is a historic club with a big story, and if I go there I need to fight for the club, to be ready, because this is the biggest club in the world. For me, it was really good to speak about this."