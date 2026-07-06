VIDEO: Harry Kane loses his voice! England captain squeaks his way through hilarious post-match interview following epic World Cup victory over Mexico

The match itself was a classic of the tournament. England looked to be cruising early on when Jude Bellingham scored twice in the first half to silence the home crowd. However, the momentum shifted when Julian Quinones pulled one back for El Tri, and Jarell Quansah saw red for a high challenge after the break, leaving Thomas Tuchel's side to defend their lead with only ten men for the bulk of the second half.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Kane stepped up to smash home a penalty in the 60th minute, further cementing his place in the race for the Golden Boot. The drama reached fever pitch when Raul Jimenez converted a penalty for Mexico at the other end, but the Three Lions defense held firm under immense pressure. The victory ensures England's progression to a quarter-final clash against Norway in Miami.



