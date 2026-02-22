VIDEO: Furious ex-Arsenal star Jack Wilshere dragged away from Luton fans by his own players in ugly scenes

Wilshere addressed the boos and taunts that were aimed in his direction when speaking to the press afterwards, without delving into his angry response. He said: “First of all, I understand their frustrations, I do, I've said that a lot, but right now we need them.

“It's not for a lack of the players trying, they're giving everything every single day. We work really, really hard to try and win games, to try and make supporters happy.

“I think you can see that the players are really lacking belief, they're lacking confidence. It's difficult then when in the first minute there's booing, but right now, everyone needs to be together, everyone needs to stick together.

“We have no right just to turn up and win games and expect that we can just do that as we can't, you can clearly see that at the moment that is not the case.

“I didn't think we started that well but we had intent, we wanted to play a certain way, then we had a little bit of rhythm. We scored and then we tried to hold on to the lead and that for me tells me that the players are lacking in confidence, lacking in belief.”

Burton boss Gary Bowyer said, with it his belief that the Brewers could have taken more than a point from their visit to Luton: “I think it was the least we deserved. To come here, against a team that was in the Premier League two years ago, you look at the quality of the squad, they were able to bring someone in like Nahki Wells, which shows the strength and depth they've got.

“We then gifted them an opportunity which was really poor from us, but we asked them to carry on fighting and we've got a bunch of fighters. We had the best chances in the game, in my opinion, but we came out second half, made attacking changes, we went for it and went 4-4-2.

“We put Fabio out on the wing as well. He hasn't had many opportunities of late, but his attitude and his professionalism has never been in doubt and I'm delighted for him that he goes on the end of that cross.”