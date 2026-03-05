VIDEO: 'F*cking play football!' - Camera catches Fabian Hurzeler's sweary rant at Piero Hincapie as Arsenal star shushes Brighton boss

Before the match, Hurzeler had already complained about Arsenal's time spent taking corners. Following the defeat, the manager escalated the situation again in his post-match press conference, stating that only one team was trying to play football and accusing the Gunners of constantly wasting time.

"At the moment I have the feeling they are doing their own rules no matter how they are playing, so that’s why I think it’s difficult to judge that," Hurzeler noted after the match. "Overall, like I said, I will never be that kind of manager who tries to win in that way. I ask one question: Did you see in a Premier League game a goalkeeper going down three "We need to find a way to find solutions against these kind of teams and that’s our responsibility so we have to keep working. Complaining doesn’t help so that’s why focus is on us."

When these comments were relayed to Arteta, the Spaniard offered a dismissive reply: "What a surprise! No. You just go back to the previous games and you’ll find a lot of comments like this always from him."

When pressed on whether he cared about the opinions of other managers regarding his team's tactics, Arteta remained icy in his dismissal. "Care? Depends on the manager. And the comments, and the purpose of them."