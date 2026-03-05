VIDEO: Embarrassment for Arsenal loanee Ethan Nwaneri as he woefully skies decisive penalty that knocks Marseille out of cup competition

Despite the backlash, Marseille head coach Beye stood by his decision to include Nwaneri in the shootout order. When questioned about the hierarchy after the game, Beye insisted he valued the "personality of a player who decides to go for it" rather than hiding from the moment.

"That's a story for another time. I'm not going to have a big discussion about it because what I like is the personality of a player who decides to go for it. When we discussed it, we were very, very clear about the shooting order," Beye said after the match.

"And so, they went for it, and I respect that personality. Then there's the story of the game. Unfortunately for Leo and Ethan, they missed. They're the ones most affected tonight, but that's how it is. It's unfortunately that this technical skill that, at that moment in the game and at that moment in that series, is simply not mastered"