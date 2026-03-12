Getty Images Sport
VIDEO: Endrick profits from 'keeper HOWLER to end goal drought & steal vital late draw for Lyon in Europa League tie vs Celta Vigo
Lyon struggle for rhythm in Balaídos
The match began with Lyon struggling to find their rhythm in a challenging away environment. Deploying a 4-3-1-2 formation with Endrick and Roman Yaremchuk leading the line, Paulo Fonseca’s men were slow to press, allowing the Spanish side to dictate the early tempo. Celta Vigo looked dangerous from the outset, with Borja Iglesias testing the Lyon backline before the deadlock was eventually broken in the 25th minute.
A swift midfield transition saw Matias Vecino release Williot Swedberg, who outpaced Clinton Mata on the wing. His precise cross found Javi Rueda, who clinically finished with his right foot to give the home side a deserved 1-0 lead. Lyon attempted an immediate response, but Endrick’s early efforts lacked the clinical edge required to trouble Radu before the half-time whistle.
The second half shifted the momentum in Lyon's favour, particularly after a moment of madness from Borja Iglesias. In the 54th minute, the Celta striker was shown a straight red card for an elbow on Mata, leaving the hosts to defend their narrow lead with ten men for over half an hour.
Despite the numerical advantage, Lyon’s finishing remained wasteful. Celta Vigo sat deep and defended heroically, appearing set to take a precious victory to France until the dramatic closing stages.
Endrick’s late strike stuns Radu
With the clock ticking into the 87th minute, the decisive moment arrived. Endrick unleashed a speculative left-footed shot from just outside the box after jinking onto his left foot. Radu should have been able to gather the tame effort but committed a catastrophic blunder, allowing the ball to squirm under his body and into the net. The late equaliser silenced the Balaídos crowd and rescued a draw for a Lyon side that had struggled to break down ten men.
Watch Endrick's late equaliser
Endrick reacts to his European milestone
Speaking after the final whistle, the Brazilian youngster couldn't hide his delight at scoring his first Europa League goal and returning to Spanish soil. "Very happy to be back in Spain, to play against Celta, who are a good team," Endrick stated.
Reflecting on the tactical difficulty of the match, he explained his late efforts to break the deadlock: "They're a team that plays with a low block, and with Iglesias's sending off, they defended even deeper. I tried to go down the right wing to shoot, I'm a number 9."
Lyon will hope that Endrick fires again when they host Celta in the return leg next week.
