Video: Drake Callender, what are you doing?! Inter Miami goalkeeper almost gifts Montreal opening goal after inexplicably letting a long ball bounce over his head - with injured Lionel Messi watching on
Inter Miami 'keeper Drake Callender almost gifted Montreal's Matias Coccaro a goal as he let a long ball bounce over his head in Sunday's MLS clash.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Montreal faced Inter Miami
- Callender almost gave away goal
- Miami conceded moments later