VIDEO: Diego Costa steals Lionel Messi & Harry Kane attributes to build his ultimate striker as ex-Chelsea star claims HE'S the mentality king

The Spanish international sat down to participate in a "Perfect Player" challenge with GOAL, where he was tasked with assigning a legendary name to a list of specific footballing attributes. To form the technical backbone of his ideal forward, the striker opted for some of the most decorated names in the sport. He selected the intelligence of Messi and the finishing of Brazil legend Ronaldo as the base of his creation.

The former Premier League winner also dipped into the English top flight for his selections, choosing the long shots of Bayern Munich and England captain Kane. For raw physical power, he looked back to his Stamford Bridge days by naming strike partner Didier Drogba for strength while tapping into the pace of Brazilian powerhouse Hulk.