Cristian Medina Argentina Morocco Olympics 2024Getty
Peter McVitie

VIDEO: Chaos at the Olympics as players forced off after 106th-minute Argentina equaliser vs Morocco sparks ugly scenes including pitch invasion & barrage of 'firecrackers' - with goal ruled out ONE HOUR later by VAR

Argentina U23Summer OlympicsArgentina U23 vs Morocco U23Morocco U23

Ugly scenes broke out in Argentina's Olympics match against Morocco when the South Americans scored a late equaliser - only for it to be ruled out.

  • Argentina net late equaliser vs Morocco
  • Sparks violent reaction from supporters
  • VAR later ruled goal out for an offside