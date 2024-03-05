BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Jamie Carragher Harry Kane Bayern splitGetty/GOAL
James Hunsley

VIDEO: 'I'm telling everyone we're friends!' - Bayern Munich star Harry Kane hilariously exposes Jamie Carragher's lies following match-winning Champions League display against Lazio

Harry KaneBayern MunichBayern Munich vs LazioChampions League

Harry Kane left Jamie Carragher hanging with a "friends" revelation, when speaking after his role in Bayern Munich's victory over Lazio.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Kane scores brace as Bayern progress
  • Interviewed by Carragher and CBS team post-match
  • Brutally exposes lack of telephone call

Editors' Picks