VIDEO: Blow for Arsenal? Vinicius Jr returns to Real Madrid training amid Mikel Arteta transfer plea
Vinicius returns to Valdebebas
In what could be perceived as a setback for Arsenal's summer recruitment plans, Vinicius Jr has returned to the Real Madrid fold following his post-World Cup break. While the Brazilian forward was reportedly spotted arriving at the club’s Valdebebas complex in a black BMW on Monday morning, Los Blancos released an official statement confirming his return, noting that he "attended Hospital Blua Sanitas Valdebebas in the morning for his medical check-up" before stepping onto the pitch. His return signals a clear intention to begin preparations for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign under the watchful eye of new manager Jose Mourinho.
The 26-year-old’s presence at the training ground comes at a time when his long-term future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains a subject of intense scrutiny. With only 12 months remaining on his current contract, Vinicius has yet to commit to a new deal, leading to suggestions that he could be open to a fresh challenge elsewhere.
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Arteta leads the north London operation
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly taking a hands-on approach to secure what would be the most significant signing of his tenure. According to reports in Spain, the Gunners boss is personally leading the operation to convince Vinicius to swap La Liga for the Premier League. Arteta has allegedly made a direct pitch to the player, outlining a vision where the entire Arsenal project would be built around his unique talents.
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Arsenal wait for a change in stance
While Vinicius is now back in training and preparing for the new season in Spain, Arsenal are remaining vigilant and are ready to pounce if anything changes. The pursuit highlights Arsenal's new-found aggression in the transfer market, targeting the very best players in the world as they gear up for their Premier League title defense campaign. For now, Vinicius Jr remains a Real Madrid player, focusing on his fitness and his first meetings with Mourinho. However, as long as that contract remains unsigned, the speculation surrounding a move to north London will continue to simmer.
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