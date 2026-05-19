VIDEO: ‘This belongs to all of us’ - Arsenal deliver Premier League title message featuring Arsene Wenger, Mikel Arteta, Declan Rice & jubilant fans

Arsenal have finally reclaimed their place at the summit of English football. Following three consecutive years of finishing as runners-up, Mikel Arteta’s side have secured an unassailable lead at the top of the table. The result was set in stone after second-placed Manchester City's unexpected slip-up against a resilient Bournemouth side at the Vitality Stadium left the Blues four points adrift with only one game left to play.

The triumph marks Arsenal's 14th English top-flight title and their first since Patrick Vieira lifted the trophy in 2004. After years of Manchester City dominance, the trophy is returning to Emirates Stadium, making Arteta the first former Premier League player to win the competition as a manager.

The club’s official social media channels quickly shared the emotion of the moment, posting a simple but powerful message: 'This belongs to all of us'.