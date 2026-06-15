AFP
VIDEO: Amad Diallo STUNS Ecuador! Man Utd star scores superb 90th-minute goal to give Ivory Coast their first World Cup win in 12 years
Amad makes his point to Fae
Despite being a surprise omission from Emerse Fae's starting XI in Philadelphia, Amad didn't let his frustration show when he was finally called upon. The Manchester United man had been a vibrant presence during the half-time warm-up, and his energy paid dividends when he replaced Bazoumana Toure just 10 minutes into the second half.
The decisive moment arrived in the final minute of normal time. Wilfried Singo, who had been moved to right-back just moments earlier, produced a lung-busting run down the flank before cutting a perfect ball back into the area. Amad showed ice-cold composure to sidefoot the ball beyond Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez, sparking wild celebrations on the Ivory Coast bench.
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Ecuador rue missed opportunities as Ivory Coast find their rhythm
The result was incredibly harsh on Ecuador, who had dominated the opening half-hour and looked every bit the side that had gone 19 games without defeat. John Yeboah was at the heart of their best work, cutting inside and curling a magnificent effort against the crossbar after Emmanuel Agbadou had uncharacteristically lost his footing.
The woodwork would deny La Tri once again shortly after. Pedro Vite played a sublime through-ball to Alan Minda, but the forward could only watch as his strike from eight yards out rattled the frame of the goal. It was a period of dominance that Ecuador would ultimately come to regret as they failed to test Yahia Fofana frequently enough in the second period.
Meanwhile, the 2023 AFCON winners took time to grow into the contest, with Yan Diomande proving to be a constant threat without finding the final ball. The introduction of Amad and Ange-Yoan Bonny transformed the dynamic of the African side's attack, providing the clinical edge that had been missing for the first hour of play.
Before Amad’s heroics, Elye Wahi had already come close to breaking the deadlock, mirroring Ecuador’s luck by striking the crossbar following an inviting cross from Nicolas Pepe. However, the Elephants refused to settle for a point, pushing until the very end to secure their first World Cup finals victory since the 2014 tournament in Brazil.
- AFP
Germany test looms for the Elephants
While the victory puts Ivory Coast in a strong position in Group E, the tactical decisions made by Fae will surely be scrutinised ahead of their clash with Germany. The decision to start Toure over Amad was a head-scratcher for many, especially as the United star had scored the winner in a pre-tournament warm-up against France.
Germany, who dismantled Curacao 7-1 in their opening fixture, are unlikely to be as wasteful as Ecuador were in the final third. Fae’s side showed defensive vulnerabilities early on, and they will need to be significantly more disciplined at the back if they are to handle the firepower of the four-time world champions on Saturday evening.